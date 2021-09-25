Skip to main content
Otago Boys’ fights back but has too much to do
Defence really does win you championships.
Relegation for Spirit after defeat
The Otago Spirit will drop down to the Championship following a comprehensive 72-24 loss to Canterbury in its final game of the season.
Another late loss for Southland
Stags fans know the story well by now.
Five clubs contending for final spot
The Southern League is set for a barnstorming finish — and two Dunedin clubs are in the hunt for a place in the revamped national league.
Error-ridden Old Golds fall short
This has to be a "flush the dunny" game, to quote former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen.
Cameron honoured to be confirmed as Tall Blacks coach
Pero Cameron has been reappointed head coach of the Tall Blacks for the new Fiba World Cup and Olympic cycle.
Harris ‘really happy’ with top-30 finish
World Tour professional Ella Harris dug deep in a hard-working display over a frantic final 30km to finish 26th in the elite women’s road race at the world road cycling championships in Belgium...
Late drama but Blue Whales champions
There were dramatic scenes as the University Blue Whales were crowned Otago premier men’s champions for the first time since 2017 following a 3-2 win over the Taieri Tuataras on Saturday.
Shootout no problem this time for City
The City Highlanders finally got the monkey off their backs.
Warriors star arrested with bag of cocaine
Warriors star Reece Walsh has revealed he was in possession of cocaine when he was arrested by Queensland police in Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast last night.
Usyk outclasses Joshua to claim world heavyweight titles
Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk has dethroned world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in his own backyard to earn a unanimous points decision in front of a sell-out crowd in London.
Reality check for Chelsea, Liverpool go top after thriller
Chelsea tasted defeat for the first time this season as Manchester City earned a statement 1-0 win on a day that Manchester United were beaten by Aston Villa and Liverpool were held by Brentford.
All Blacks clinch thriller over Boks
The 100th test between the All Blacks and Springboks, in their centenary year, produced a dramatic finish to save an occasion devoid of spectacular moments.
Nelson wins schools' rugby
Nelson College spent most of the last 10 minutes camped on their try line but held on to beat Otago Boys' 27-19 in the South Island First XV final at Forsyth Barr Stadium this afternoon.
Wallabies see off Pumas to seal third straight win
Australia rode an early two-try burst to a comfortable 27-8 victory over Argentina in the Rugby Championship in Townsville.
Season steps up with Spring Challenge
Margie Campbell (Hill City Uni) holds off a spirited challenge from talented Central Otago athlete Hannah Prosser to win the women’s 3000m Spring Challenge race at the Caledonian Ground in 10min...
Highlanders make another signing from 2015 side
They are putting the old band back together.
The last word
The week that wasn’t
Silver Ferns blow 10-goal lead, England win series
For just the third time in history netball's Taini Jamison Trophy will head offshore, after England defeated the Silver Ferns to take the series 2-1 in Christchurch.
Captain believes new-look Old Golds can shine
Sam Sturgess thinks his kids are all right.
