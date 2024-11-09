Josh Burnett claims second Tour of Southland crown

Winning a second Tour of Southland in the space of three years is something that will take some time to sink in for Josh Burnett.

The 24-year-old produced a strong final day in the 68th edition of the Southland tour, to add his name to an elite list of riders who have won the storied event multiple times.

Burnett was third in the morning's individual time trial in Winton, before his teammates delivered him safely to Invercargill's Queens Park over the final 77km stage, in gale winds, to collect the title.

The win sees him join the likes of Warwick Dalton, Tino Tabak, Stephen Cox, Jack Swart, Brian Fowler, Gordon McCauley, Hayden Roulston and Aaron Gate.

"I definitely don't hold my name up there with those guys in my own head, so it feels surreal when you put me on that list," Burnett said.

"I was just so focused on the one goal today. I'm going to enjoy this and I'm sure a few more stats and comparisons will come up but those guys had some pretty good careers and I've got a bit more to show for myself."

Burnett's winning margin was 1min 57sec from Hamilton's Matthew Wilson.

Just as it was in 2022, when Burnett became the first Southlander to win their home tour since Doug Bath in 1994.

"I'm just so grateful for all the support. Everyone here in Queens Park and all the signs and everything. You kind of realise what being a Southlander means, it's such a tight-knit community and just how passionate everyone is about sport.

"It was weird. It was almost less pressure from 2022, with the drought and the Doug Bath thing, and a bit more pressure because a lot of people expected the same thing.

"A lot more riders were watching me, so I had to be a lot more selective with when I went and what I did, but I had such a strong team and I basically sat on the back and climbed when I needed to and followed when I needed to."

Australian rider Graeme Frislie (Quality Foods Southland) won the bunch sprint in Gala St to claim the stage eight victory, after Southlander Tom Sexton had earlier looked to go solo as the tour lapped Queens Park.

Fellow Australian Declan Trezise came home safely in the bunch, to claim the under 23 classification, finishing fourth overall.

Burnett also won the King of the Mountain jersey, while Bailey O'Donnell took out the Sprint Ace classification, and PowerNet won the teams classification.

Southland's Luke Macpherson won the over 35 classification, which was dedicated to the late Ken Lasenby.