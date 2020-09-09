Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Kiwi rider withdraws from Tour de France

    1. Sport
    2. Cycling

    The Tour de France is in its 10th stage. Photo: Reuters
    Kiwi Sam Bewley has withdrawn from the Tour de France following a crash during the 10th stage from Ile d'Oleron to Ile de Re today.

    The Mitchelton-Scott rider was caught up in a crash in the peloton with 96km left in the stage taking a heavy fall. According to reports, he fractured his wrist in the crash.

    Irish sprinter Sam Bennett went onto claim the stage win, his first on the Tour de France.

    Having returned negative coronavirus tests, the 166 remaining riders were cleared to start Stage 10, where Bennett prevailed ahead of Caleb Ewan to snatch the best sprinter's green jersey.

    Primoz Roglic avoided the many crashes that punctuated the 168.5-kilometre route and kept the yellow jersey.

    Roglic maintained a 21-second lead over defending champion Egan Bernal. Frenchman Guillaume Martin is in third place, 28 seconds off the pace.

    Reuters
