NZ pair finish just outside top 10 in time trial

New Zealand cyclist Logan Currie competes in the under-23 men’s time trial at the world road championships in Belgium yesterday. PHOTO: CASEY B. GIBSON

New Zealand riders Logan Currie and Finn Fisher-Black finished just outside the top 10 after strong performances in the under-23 men’s time trial on day two of the world road cycling championships in Belgium yesterday.

Currie (Auckland) finished 11th in 35min 29.19sec and Fisher-Black (Nelson) 13th in 35min 35.70sec for the 30.3km flat individual time trial from the North Sea resort of Knokke-Heist to Bruges.

Currie was the second rider off, claiming the early lead until edged by American Magnus Sheffield with the pair in the hot seats for an hour.

They were joined by Australian Lucas Plapp, who clocked a superb 34min 39.99sec that stood as the best time for the next 59 starters until he was pipped by the final rider, Denmark’s Johan Price Pejtersen.

Currie has been in Europe for much of the season, part of an ambitious effort from the new Spoke Pro Cycling Academy, the UCI continental Auckland-based team established by former international riders Scott and Vanessa Guyton.

Their backer, Kiwi businessman Murray Bolton, funded a racing campaign in Europe for the team that comprises gifted young New Zealand riders.

“The whole culture of Black Spoke is next level and it has been a really good experience,” Currie said.

“I have really enjoyed being with the fellows. It has been a whole lot of fun — a lot more relaxing being here with good mates which takes pressure off mentally so you can just go ahead and prepare for racing.”

Currie was pleased with his performance yesterday.

“It was probably the best I could do today. There’s more to offer in the coming years, though. I rate today as an eight. I was pretty stoked with it.”

Fisher-Black, at 19 one of the youngest in the field, came in with high expectations after his podium placing in a Pro Tour race nearby in the Baloise Belgium Tour mid-year.

He was 10th in the junior time trial two years ago and was permitted to start in the elite-only race at last year’s Covid-struck world championships in Italy.

“Finn rode well and you could not really fault his performance at all,’’ Cycling New Zealand director sportif Craig Geater said.

‘‘He is probably showing signs of a long and hard year after his mid-season move to a World Tour team, which is a challenge for a young rider.’’

Currie and Fisher-Black will look ahead to Friday’s 121km road race, where they will be joined in the New Zealand team by national under-23 champion Jack Drage, Reuben Thompson and Olympian Corbin Strong.

Thompson and Strong have both recently signed for World Tour teams next year — Groupama FDJ and Israel Start-Up Nation respectively — while Drage is a trainee with Groupama-FDJ.

“We have a good group of fellows here,” Currie said.

“I’ve done a whole heap of racing in Belgium with Black Spoke so it is like home roads to me. I can’t wait to get in to it. We have a strong team that is capable of doing something special on the day.”

The Dutch domination of elite women’s cycling continued with Ellen van Dijk too strong on the flat course to win the time trial in 36min 5sec from last year’s runner-up, Marlen Reusser, the Tokyo Olympic silver medallist.

Today’s attention turns to the junior men with national champion Lewis Bower (Auckland) and runner-up Jack Carswell (Cambridge) lining up in the time trial over 22.3km from Knokke-Heist to Bruges.