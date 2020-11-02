Monday, 2 November 2020

Sexton in the jersey for race start

    1. Sport
    2. Cycling

    Southlander Tom Sexton celebrates with the Tour of Southland leader’s yellow jersey. PHOTO: JAMES...
    Southlander Tom Sexton celebrates with the Tour of Southland leader’s yellow jersey. PHOTO: JAMES JUBB/STUDIO JUBB
    Southlander Tom Sexton will get first use of the Tour of Southland’s yellow jersey after leading home today’s prologue team time trial in Invercargill.

    The New Zealand endurance track representative guided his Business South team to victory in blustery conditions on the 4.2km circuit around Queens Park.

    The result was something of a surprise; defending champion Michael Vink’s Transport Engineering Southland-Talley’s team trailed in second place by more than 3sec.

    Business South is a local composite sponsor representing more than 20 small local businesses.

    “Our goal was to finish top five, but we managed to put together a really smooth performance,” Sexton said.

    “We’ve got some strong pursuiters in our team and we just rode it like a team pursuit.”

    The 64th edition of New Zealand’s most prestigious stage race gets under way proper tomorrow with a 151km stage from Invercargill to Gore.

    The Gore stage has traditionally featured at the end of the week and has proved pivotal in recent years.

    Tour officials have also made the decision not to include a gravel finish to Wednesday’s stage from Mossburn to Queenstown.

    Officials judged the gravel was too dangerous to ride after inspecting it this week and have opted to shorten the climb from 11km to 6km, although the 600m ascent will still provide the riders with a stern challenge.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    drivesouth-pow-lux_0.png

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter