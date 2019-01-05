Third for Duyvesteyn at national road champs

Kees Duyvesteyn

Kees Duyvesteyn recorded Otago’s best result on day one of the national road cycling championships.

The 20-year-old clocked a time of 54min 17.83sec to finish third in the under-23 men’s 40km time trial in Hamilton.

It left him 1min 23.41sec behind Auckland’s James Fouche, who claimed the title.

Ben Hamilton, also of Auckland, finished second.

Wanaka’s Mikayla Harvey finished fourth in the under-23 women’s 20km time trial.

Harvey completed her ride in 30min 38.62sec, almost 20 seconds back from winnerJenna Merrick.

In the elite grades Hamish Bond failed to successfully defend his men’s title, falling to fellow Waikato Bay of Plenty rider Patrick Bevin.

Bond led through the first checkpoint and trailed Bevin by just one second after the first of four laps.

However, the former Olympic rowing champion lost 95 seconds on his third lap because of mechanical issues.

He went on to finish in 52min 37.07sec, nearly two minutes behind Bevin — who finished eighth in the event at last year’s world championships.

In the women’s elite race Georgia Williams went one better to successfully defend her title.

Her time of 28min 50.18sec left her 12 seconds ahead of the second-placed Rushlee Buchanan.

The win gives Williams the chance to complete the rare time trial and road race back-to-back double today.

It has only been done once before — by Melissa Holt in 2008 and 2009.