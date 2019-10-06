Caitlin Deans

Caitlin Deans has backed up last year's success with another stellar short course swimming national championships.

The Neptune swimmer defended her open 1500m title in Auckland, her time of 16min 22.43sec also breaking the Otago record.

She added a silver in the 800m, her time of 8min 33.10sec leaving her comfortably ahead of third.

Fellow Neptune swimmer Jessica Scott had an equally dominant championships in the 17 girls grade.

She won gold in both the 100m IM and 100m butterfly, as well as silver in the 50m and 200m butterfly.

In the open A finals she competed well, narrowly missing out on a medal in the 200m butterfly by half a second.

Wanaka's Benjamin Silipo impressed in the 14 boys age group.

He won gold in the 1500m freestyle and 400m IM, claimed silver in the 200m IM, 200m breaststroke, 200m freestyle and 400m freestyle and added a bronze in the 100m IM.

Taieri's Jemma Wilson also had an impressive outing in the girls 15 50m freestyle.

She claimed silver in 26.67sec, before finishing ninth in the open A final, alongside a bronze in the 100m freestyle.

Kiwi's Madison Wills blitzed the field to claim gold in the 15 girls 400m IM in 5min 00.46sec, also adding a bronze in the 200m IM and 100m breaststroke.

Neptune's Jade Fairweather was narrowly edged, but claimed silver in 59.25sec in the 14 girls 100m freestyle.

Taieri's Jordan Summers won bronze in the 16 girls 400m IM in 5min 05.62sec.



