Dedicated staff, volunteers keep wheels turning

Otago Girls’ High School sports co-ordinator Colleen Hokianga is thanked for her service by sport prefects Lily Moors (left) and Lisa Lokman. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED School sport could not run smoothly without some dedicated staff. The Otago Secondary Schools Sports Association highlights some more key contributors.

Colleen Hokianga

Otago Girls’ High School

Sport across Otago and, no doubt, Aotearoa is underpinned by masses of volunteers giving their time to create pathways for the next generation. Colleen Hokianga embodies this spirit of giving countless hours of driving, co-ordinating and organising tournament trips, meeting with parents, athletes, and coaches.

Colleen is the jewel in the crown of Otago Girls’ High School sport. She ensures the high standards are continually met as well as supporting those who need extra guidance.

Hoki, as most of the community know her, has pretty much been involved in some level with every code in the school, whether it be coaching and managing or simply picking up and dropping off the students.

Her passion and humour are the true gifts she brings to the community, along with her determination to master all the new technologies involved in coaching and managing sport.

Hoki has been in her role for 22 years and receives countless visits from our alumni each year. To quote one of our students: "Hoki is always present, lovely and loves a good yarn".

King’s High School director of sport Dave Conrad is never far from the sidelines.

King’s High School

Dave is a huge volunteer for many tasks which go well beyond his job description.

He has been involved with King’s High School for over 25 years with his children attending the school. He is selfless and always puts the boys first.

Cricket teams: Does everything for both the morning and afternoon teams on a Saturday, tournament teams/interschools (all travel, accommodation, lunches) and Australian tours (all logistics), and opens the nets outside hours for many different teams both during the week and weekends.

Volleyball/basketball/badminton/rugby/football: Coached and managed a massive number of teams over the years for weekly games, tournaments and interschools. Dave is an advocate for the "less talented" teams, ensuring they get an opportunity to play sport no matter their ability.

Sports administration: Dave handles team online entries, kit bags, registrations of all the boys every season, uniform design, stocktaking and ordering, tour logistics and bookings, and calendar planning. He is the key liaison with other schools and key stakeholders when it comes to events, and is always available to pick up and drop off boys to wherever at short notice.

Dave has financially supported boys out of his own pocket on many occasions over the years to ensure they get to events and tournaments if they cannot afford it. He also oversees all sporting blues, senior sports awards and our annual golf day.

Between 2004 and 2008 he coached the U14 Panthers, U15 Panthers, U16 colts, 2nd XV and 1st XV rugby teams.

He gives every child an opportunity to take part in sport, especially the ones that are not the most naturally gifted athletes that have grown up with peer support and have strong backgrounds in a sporting landscape.

Dave is a real advocate for the underdog, continuously going above and beyond to ensure they are able to experience sport in some way, shape or form.

Keri Barnett

Dunstan High School

Keri established girls football at Dunstan in 2013. She gives up about 80 hours per season of volunteer time.

Central Otago football had been well established with club competitions taking place across the region on Sundays during term two of the school year. There were development and representative pathways within the clubs, but school football was still in its infancy for both boys and girls in Central Otago.

The number of girls playing football was on the rise and the timing felt good to introduce girls football at school. Interest and numbers grew, leading to us being able to go to the NZSS Lotto Sportswear Tournament in Dunedin. This experience was a highlight for the girls and encouraged other young women to get involved in the sport at school.

A Central Otago girls football competition was established between Wakatipu, Aspiring, Cromwell College and ourselves to enjoy the sport and provide a great stepping stone towards the schools tournament.