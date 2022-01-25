Dominant Blaze finishes on 10 wins from 10 games

Wellington has blazed into the final of the women’s Super Smash with a perfect record.

Ten games for 10 wins — small wonder the Blaze is a warm favourite for the final when it plays either the Otago Sparks or the Auckland Hearts on Saturday.

Wellington had already qualified directly for the final before it thumped bottom-of-the-table Northern Brave by 54 runs at the Basin Reserve yesterday.

Thamsyn Newton smashed 38 off 23 balls and Leigh Kasperek added 29 as Wellington posted 154 for nine from its 20 overs.

Eimear Richardson took three for 27 for Northern, and Brooke Halliday and Nensi Patel each grabbed two wickets.

The Brave then got a good start through Kate Anderson (37) but could manage only 100 for nine. Kasperek, Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr each claimed two wickets for Wellington.

In the men’s game, top qualifier Northern beat third-placed Wellington by two wickets.

Finn Allen (64 off 28 balls) and Michael Bracewell (63 off 38) worked their usual magic as the Firebirds posted 167 off 19.4 overs.

Mitchell Santner then blasted 59 off 35 balls to lead the Brave to victory in the 20th over.

-- Rising Otago star Jacob Cumming continued his excellent summer with a sparkling century for the New Zealand Development team yesterday.

Cumming batted through the innings to post an unbeaten 131 (136 balls, including 14 fours and a six) as the Development team scored 294 for five against Canterbury A in a 50-over game at Lincoln.

The home side chased down the target with four wickets and 7.5 overs to spare.