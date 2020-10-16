Erika Fairweather. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A record and a handful of medals have opened the national secondary school championships for Otago competitors.

Kavanagh College’s Erika Fairweather put on a commanding display to take almost 2sec off her national 16 years 400m freestyle record in Hamilton.

Her 4min 02.62sec also left her 27sec ahead of second-placed Jordyn Williams, from Sacred Heart Girls College.

Otago Girls’ High School’s Madison Wills was third in 4min 30.13sec. Wills claimed a second medal in the 16 years 200m breaststroke, taking silver in 2min 37.49sec.

Meg McLaughlan, of St Hilda’s Collegiate, came fourth in the same breaststroke race.

Taieri College’s Jordan Kelliher got the boys in on the action, claiming gold in the 17-18 years 200m breaststroke in 2min 27.14sec.

The event concludes tomorrow.