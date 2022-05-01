Skip to main content
Frizell looks good on return to the field
Nothing wrong with that knee any more.
Another win for Baby Landers points to bright future
Another win for Baby Landers points to bright future
It seems the Highlanders have a bright future if the performance of their next generation of players can be a reliable guide.
Otago Boys’ 13-6 win over King’s welcome win for busy coach
Otago Boys’ 13-6 win over King’s welcome win for busy coach
Otago Boys’ must have the hardest-working coach in the country.
Airs show too much intensity for Nuggets
Airs show too much intensity for Nuggets
Perhaps it was the wake-up call the Otago Nuggets needed.
Late goal costs Green Island again
Late goal costs Green Island again
A goal at the death denied Green Island a point in the Southern League on Saturday.
Steel’s playoffs hopes gone after losing game there for taking
Steel’s playoffs hopes gone after losing game there for taking
The game was there for the Southern Steel to win.
Duncan wins after return from injury layoff
Duncan wins after return from injury layoff
That is how you make a comeback.
Highlanders do enough but only just
Highlanders do enough but only just
Hey, they are not the ones who made the rules.
An early tilt at the beautiful game
An early tilt at the beautiful game
Ninety-six junior football teams and their supporters flocked to Sunnyvale Park yesterday for a seven-a-side football tournament.
Kurow victory returns it to top of Citizens Shield standings
Kurow victory returns it to top of Citizens Shield standings
Kurow is back on top.
Wakatipu backs in red-hot form
Wakatipu backs in red-hot form
It is amazing how things can change in rugby in 12 months.
Defence key as Eels deal to Southern
Defence key as Eels deal to Southern
The Great Wall of Taieri — there is just no way around it.
Woodlands, Barbarians, Blues simply too classy
Woodlands, Barbarians, Blues simply too classy
Southland's seven premier grade teams began the second round of the Galbraith Shield competition on Saturday.
Dominant Saints maintain margin at top
Dominant Saints maintain margin at top
The St Clair Saints secured the dominant victory they were after at the weekend to maintain their margin over the Metropolitan senior A field.
Saints just hang on against Magic
Saints just hang on against Magic
A furious comeback ended just short as the St Kilda Saints escaped to win Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash.
Momona ends Highlanders’ Challenge Shield reign
Momona ends Highlanders’ Challenge Shield reign
The City Highlanders’ long reign of holding the Challenge Shield is over.
Valley too good in all-country clash
Valley too good in all-country clash
Valley Karaka produced a balanced performance to win the all-country battle in North Otago club netball on Saturday.
College game in debut loss to Southern
College game in debut loss to Southern
College Red made its debut in the Dunedin premier A competition on Saturday.
Strong first half just enough for Toko to secure away win
Strong first half just enough for Toko to secure away win
Toko has shown it is a serious Southern Region contender with a 27-22 win over Crescent at Kaitangata.
Highlanders squeeze into playoffs
Highlanders squeeze into playoffs
Call it the best one-point loss the Highlanders have ever had.
