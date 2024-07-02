'He would be so proud': Rider off to Olympics after partner's sudden death

Clarke Johnstone has been named in the Paris 2024 Olympics team. File photo: Getty

Former Otago equestrian Clarke Johnstone has overcome personal tragedy to be selected for the Olympic Games for a second time.

Johnstone, named today in the New Zealand eventing team for Paris, has been grieving the death of his partner, Codey Jervis.

Mr Jervis, 32, died in Wānaka on New Year’s Eve. His body was recovered from Lake Wānaka, near Waterfall Creek, and his death was referred to the coroner.

“It has been an incredibly difficult year for me personally after the sudden death of my partner Codey at the end of 2023,” Johnstone said.

“Having the goal of the Olympic Games, which we were both so invested in, has kept me going the past six months and I have poured my heart and soul into training and competing my lovely horses this year to make our goal a reality.

‘‘I know he would be so proud.”

The achievement was the culmination of years of “single-minded determination”, training and moving to the other side of the world to be in the best possible position to challenge for medals in Paris, he said.

Johnstone was originally from Outram but has long been based in the UK.

He is lining up for his second Olympics, after debuting at Rio 2016, where his sixth individual placing was the best of the New Zealand riders.

He will compete aboard 14-year-old British sport horse Menlo Park, who appeared to be peaking at the perfect time for Paris, Johnstone said.

Johnstone is part of a seasoned New Zealand eventing team.

He is joined by former the former world No 1 and No 2 husband-and-wife combination of Tim and Jonelle Price, while Caroline Powell will be the team's travelling reserve.

Flying the flag in dressage is Olympic debutant Melissa Galloway.