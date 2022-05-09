Finalists for sports awards announced

Adam Hall

The finalists for the Central Otago Sports Awards have been announced.

The awards will be hosted on May 18 starting at 6pm at the Lake Wanaka Centre to acknowledge sporting excellence from across Central Otago.

This year features categories for para athletes and teams for the first time.

The para athlete finalists are ski racer Adam Hall and lawn bowler Pam Walker.

The team finalists include rowing squads from Whakatipu Rowing Club and Wakatipu High School.

The senior sportswomen finalists are snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, multisport and adventure racer Simone Maier and freeride skier Jess Hotter.

The junior sportswomen finalists are slopestyle skier Ruby Andrews, alpine skier Olivia Key and rower Pipi Horan.

The senior sportsmen finalists are skier Nico Porteous, snowboarder Tiarn Collins, biathlete Campbell Wright and slalom canoeist Finn Butcher.

The junior sportsman finalists are freeskier Gustav Legnavsky, halfpipe rower Marley King Smith, and snowboarder Campbell Melville Ives.

The finalists for coach of the year are freeski coach Tommy Pyatt, slopestyle coach Sean Thompson, rowing coach John Morrison and para alpine ski coach Ben Adams.

From these categories the winner of the Southern Lakes Motors supreme award and Bruce Grant Memorial Trophy will be selected.

Tickets are now available on the Sport Otago website.