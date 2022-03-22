Fisher on form but Steel sunk

Kate Burley, of the Steel, defends against the Mystics’ Filda Vui during their ANZ Premiership match at ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill last night. PHOTO: DIANNE MANSON/MICHAEL BRADLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

Hindsight may suggest the change came too late.

There is no doubt George Fisher made an immediate impact when she emerged to start the second quarter, the Southern Steel already facing a 10-goal deficit.

The star goal shoot had been nursing a knee injury, but helped the team back to within six goals of the Northern Mystics in Invercargill last night.

The Mystics eventually flicked a switch and ran away with a 70-50 win in a devastating fourth quarter.

It almost certainly would have been a different game had Fisher started or even entered earlier.

But the decision to wait on the English import was not one Steel coach Reinga Bloxham regretted.

While hindsight will say Fisher's knee held up, there was no guarantee when she took the court.

"We were very lucky she was able to be on the court, to be honest," Bloxham said.

"It was a very late decision that she was cleared to have a go at warming up. We weren't sure how that was going to feel.

"It was more about her feeling safe enough to play on her knee.

"Our intention two days ago was that she wouldn't partake in the match. So I think we did a good job of managing to make her available."

Given the Steel's lacklustre finish, it may not have mattered anyway.

The Mystics piled on 23 goals in a devastating fourth quarter to claim their first win over the Steel in Invercargill since 2015, and first in the ANZ Premiership era.

"It was tough," Bloxham said.

"I think we were probably a little bit nervy with our start, having a different line-up and some people being fresh to the ANZ Premiership.

"Getting a start is always a little bit of a challenge. I thought the second and third quarter we did well to stay in the contest. It was disappointing we fell away in the fourth."

It was a very different Steel that started from the one which so comprehensively beat the Mainland Tactix a week ago.

In Saviour Tui, Georgia Heffernan and Ali Wilshier, it started possibly the most inexperienced attacking end in franchise history.

Bloxham admitted it was a green line-up, but felt they were a group that had the ability to perform and the experience would be valuable going forward.

Wing defence Renee Savai'inaea was also missing through injury, forcing Kate Heffernan and Shannon Saunders back a spot each too.

The result was a disconnected start that very quickly got away from the Steel, as it turned over ball and struggled to find its shooters.

Mystics goal shoot Grace Nweke showed all of her progress and was a monster to start with.

The Mystics found her with ease and she made 14 of her 15 shots to give them a 19-9 lead.

She continued to impose herself, although Steel goal keep Kate Burley fought hard and began to turnover ball.

At the other end Fisher replaced Heffernan and showed her value straight away.

The attack began to look more connected and started to make better use of its turnover ball.

They tied the second quarter 13-13, before a strong start to the third quarter — as youngster Kate Hartley came on at wing defence and Kate Heffernan and Saunders moved back up the court — brought the difference back to six.

But just as the Steel looked to be clawing back the deficit, the Mystics flicked a switch and went on a rampant run to finish the game.

Nweke finished with an impressive 50/52, while Sulu Fitzpatrick was disruptive all night in the Mystics' defensive circle.

-- JEFF CHESHIRE