Dunedin
13
|
8
Saturday,
Sat,
31
July
Jul
2021
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Olympics
Rugby
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Winter Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Adversaries’ gesture much appreciated
Come this afternoon it will very much be the enemy.
Confident heading to home turf
Tomorrow will be new territory for Otago University but star midfielder Oban Hawkins will feel right at home.
Historic win as Olywhites make quarterfinals
The New Zealand men's football team have made history by reaching the knock-out stage at an Olympics for the first time.
Football Chat: Varsity to face North Shore United
After a well-deserved break the Football Chat team are back and joined by Roslyn Wakari's Saffron Hare and University's Ben O'Farrell.
Oly Whites blow lead in loss to Honduras
The Oly Whites have suffered a bitter – and slightly bizarre – defeat to Honduras, leading for most of the match but ultimately going down 3-2.
University leads Southern League after first two rounds
Otago University warmed up for the Chatham Cup quarterfinals with a second straight win in the Southern League yesterday.
Oly Whites shock South Korea to make history
The Oly Whites have made football history in Japan, with a shock win over Korea on Thursday night.
Football Ferns not distracted by Covid case, says coach
The NZ women's football team are following strict protocols to stay safe in the Athletes Village in Tokyo and have not been distracted by Covid outbreaks ahead of the Games, coach Tom Sermanni says.
Change of venue no problem to Mosgiel
After the Green Island-Mosgiel women’s premiership game was moved to the Logan Park turf, it was Mosgiel which made the most of the different surface as it posted a 2-1 win.
Plenty of late twists and turns as Southern League opens
The opening round of the Southern Football League featured some late drama at the weekend.
Big challenge for southern sides
As football’s revived South Island league begins today, Jeff Cheshire looks at the three southern teams set to take the next step.
Football Chat: Looking ahead to the Southern League
Football Chat hosts Matt and Rahan chat to Harry Fraser (Northern) and Amy Hislop (Otago University Premiers).
Far-away quarter final means time to fire up sausage sizzle
Getting to the Chatham Cup quarterfinals was a dream for Otago University coach Darren Hart.
England's Black players face racial abuse after Euro defeat
Black players in the England soccer team have been subjected to a storm of online racist abuse after their defeat in the final of Euro 2020, drawing wide condemnation from the squad's captain,...
Moments of ecstasy, but agony in end for England
Imagine what would have happened if they had won . . .
Penalties come back to haunt England
Italy claimed the European Championship for the first time since 1968 as penalties came back to haunt England at Wembley yesterday, Gianluigi Donnarumma saving twice as the Azzurri won a shootout 3...
Italy beat England on penalties to win Euro 2020
Italy won the European Championship for the first time since 1968 as Gianluigi Donnarumma saved two England penalties en route to a 3-2 shootout win after the teams had fought out a 1-1 extra-time draw at a raucous Wembley.
Spirit ‘way too good’ for Technical
"Not the greatest of results."
Uni dashes Royals’ Chatham Cup hopes
Otago University has knocked the league champion out of the Chatham Cup — and appears to be in uncharted territory.
'Same again', Southgate tells England
Gareth Southgate has thought about the prospect of winning the tournament, but says it's vital that players put celebration plans out of their minds. Photo: Reuters
Read more