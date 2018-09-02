Akl football match abandoned after racism, physical abuse

A spectator who charged the pitch during an Auckland football match allegedly hurled racial abuse at an opposition player before throwing a punch at him.

The incident kicked off when a North Shore United player made a hard tackle on a younger member of the Forrest Hill Milford United squad.

A witness said when the Forrest Hill Milford player - a high school student - went down, his father took exception to the challenge, ran onto the pitch, called the North Shore United player a "black c***" and took a swing at him.

North Shore United backed up the alleged racial and physical abuse in a statement released on social media.

"Our match yesterday was abandoned due to an encroachment from a fan who physically and racially abused a Shore player," the statement read. "There is no place for this kind of disgusting behaviour in any part of life. #KickItOut"

The North Shore player retaliated in self defence, and was sent off for doing so, witnesses said.

The division one match, which was played at Forrest Hill Milford's home ground of Becroft Park, was abandoned in the 72nd minute as a result of the incident.

Auckland Football released a statement about the match, which said they were investigating the incident.

"Auckland Football is awaiting receipt of the appropriate reports from match officials and the clubs involved.

"Once those reports are received the Competitions Manager will make a determination regarding the status of the match and whether or not the matter will be passed on to our Disciplinary Committee for further review."

A representative from North Shore said the club would not be adding further comment to their social media release until Auckland Football's investigation had been completed.

Forrest Hill Milford United did not respond when asked for comment on the incident.

It was the second time in four days that a men's division one match in the Northern Regional Football League had to be abandoned due to violence, with Wednesday night's clash between Manukau United and Three Kings United at McLennan Park ending with a player left bloodied following a brawl which involved players and spectators.