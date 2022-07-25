All square in battle of cellar dwellers

It was honours even in the clash of the Southern League cellar dwellers at Memorial Park on Saturday.

Mosgiel and Selwyn battled to a 1-1 draw in an end-to-end game.

Following a late fitness test, the inclusion of Cody Brook gave Mosgiel a boost, and the home side took the lead in the 16th minute.

Cam McPhail sent through a ball that released Brook, who turned two players inside out and slotted past keeper Pieter Bierema.

Mosgiel continued to exert some pressure without truly testing Bierema.

Selwyn started to get a foothold into the game and, 10 minutes before half-time, Mosgiel’s Isaac Hamilton had to be alert to clear the ball off the goal-line.

Selwyn equalised on the hour mark when a late tackle by Jack Walecki in the penalty box left referee Cory Mills with no option but award a penalty which Jamie Carrodus dispatched.

The visiting side nearly took the lead in the 66th minute from another set piece — a free kick was going in, but athletic keeper Dan Robinson tipped the ball over the crossbar.

Both sides had opportunities to win the game in injury time.

A final Mosgiel pass went astray, and Robinson came off his line quickly to deny Selwyn.

The shared points do not move either team any further up the table in terms of placings but they both move one point closer to Green Island, beaten 8-0 in Christchurch by Cashmere Technical.

Technical’s Lyle Matthysen and Garbhan Coughlan both scored braces to move them clear of the chasing pack for the golden boot, Coughlan on 16 and Matthysen on 13.

Ferrymead took advantage of the Nelson-Royals game being postponed due to flight cancellations to move to third on the table when it came from behind to beat Coastal Spirit 2-1.

In the ODT Southern Premiership, Queenstown and Northern shared the points in an extraordinary 4-4 draw.

Cato Williams claimed a hat-trick for Queenstown after 52 minutes, and Tyler Muir responded with three goals for Northern, which led 4-3 until Thomas Mills equalised for Queenstown.

Wanaka was too strong for Green Island, winning 3-0, and Queens Park moved further up the table after overwhelming Mosgiel 5-0 thanks to a second-half Calem Castle hat-trick.

In the ODT Women’s Premiership, Queenstown had a good 2-1 win on the road at University.

A fourth-minute goal to Keely Osborne was cancelled out by Charli Marvin’s 70th-minute equaliser.

Queenstown substitute Maria Guillen- Maureles scored the winning goal with seven minutes left.

Mosgiel and Northern shared the points in a 1-1 draw at Memorial Park.

Mosgiel’s Raegan Potter scored in the 40th minute when she reacted quickest to the loose ball after her penalty was initially well saved by Chloe Wood.

Maggie Gorman equalised for Northern on the stroke of halftime with a well-taken free kick.

-- Neville Watson