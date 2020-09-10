All Whites to play England at Wembley

Wembley will host the All Whites later this year. Photo: Getty Images

The All Whites will play England at Wembley Stadium - the world's most famous football venue - later this year.

The match will be played behind closed doors because of Covid-19, but will still represent one of the great days in the history of New Zealand football.

England, under manager Gareth Southgate, will take on the Danny Hay-coached All Whites on Friday November 13 (NZ time).

Southgate's squad will play the game three days before their UEFA Nations League match in Belgium. It will be a month since their last game, at home to Denmark.

Hay said: "Playing a team of the stature of England will be a real test for the squad but this is the kind of challenge we want.

"This is another great opportunity to test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world".

Despite the strong football links between the two countries, their vastly different status means they have only played each other twice.

That came in 1991, when Graham Taylor's England toured New Zealand winning in Auckland 1-0 via a late goal from star striker Gary Lineker, and then 2-0 in Wellington five days later.