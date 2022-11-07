Brilliant last-minute equaliser

Southern United forward Margi Dias tries to navigate a way through the Western Springs defence at Logan Park on Saturday. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Southern United fought its way to a 1-1 draw against Western Springs at Logan Park on Saturday, dramatically drawing level in the 91st minute.

It was some response to the opening-round clash, which the Aucklanders won 6-1.

Both sides tried to start on the front foot, but early chances were at a premium.

Jasmine Prince found the gloves of Springs keeper Angelique Tuisamoa with a tame header off a set piece, while the attacking players for Springs moved the ball around dangerously but could not quite find the final pass or cross.

Then, in the 23rd minute, Prince ran on to a long ball and passed through to Margi Dias in the penalty area.

Dias was fouled by defender Lily Jervis, winning Southern a penalty kick, but Dias could not convert from the spot, putting her shot wide.

The defences continued to dominate and keep scoring opportunities rare as the half went on, although Southern did finish it looking the more likely to score.

The pace of Prince on the wing caused trouble for the Springs defence with the midfield feeding her quality through-balls.

Prince almost set up a Southern goal near the end of the half, but Kennedy Bryant was off balance and unable to shoot on target.

Western Springs started the second half better. Sofia Garcia looked in shooting position just a few minutes in, but Sarah Morton was able to get in a crucial block.

Then, in the 51st minute, Sam Tawharu passed through a crowded defence to Garcia again, and this time, the Springs attacker made no mistake and tucked away for 1-0.

Southern was not going to give in easily and enjoyed some opportunities of set-piece positions.

Bryant forced Tuisamoa into a superb save from a direct free kick, before Southern peppered the Springs penalty area with a succession of dangerous corners, the last of which led to a Hannah Mackay-Wright shot over the bar.

With the game past the 70th minute, Springs looked in control and was protecting the lead relatively well while also threatening the Southern goal.

Dias had a great chance for Southern after a fine set-up from Chelsea Whittaker but hit her attempt straight at Tuisamoa.

Despite appearing comfortable in seeing out the game, the Auckland side could not hold on, as Southern found a brilliant equaliser in the 91st minute.

Substitute Emily Morison won a loose ball in the Springs half, skilfully weaved through two onrushing defenders and passed through to Prince, who finished into the right corner of the net.

The draw slowed down the title ambitions of Western Springs but also failed to gain any ground for Southern on the top two positions.

Northern Rovers beat Auckland United 3-2 in the other game on Saturday.

Southern is away to sixth-placed Auckland United this Sunday.

National league

The scores

Southern United 1

Jasmine Prince 91’

Western Springs 1

Sofia Garcia 51’

Halftime: 0-0.

By: Logan Smith