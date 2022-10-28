Bryant trading boots for runners

Southern United forward Kennedy Bryant looks for an opportunity during a national league game at Logan Park this season. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Kennedy Bryant is no stranger to covering lots of miles on the football field.

The difference this weekend is she will not have a ball at her feet.

New recruit Bryant will have to be content with watching Southern United’s home game against Northern Rovers on livestream as she is otherwise engaged on Sunday.

"I’ve actually got a half-marathon in Auckland that we already had planned," she said.

"It’s my first time, so it should be interesting.

"But I know the girls will 100% be up for the game, no question."

The interesting thing about Bryant is that she did not really expect to be playing for Southern United at all.

She is a Wellingtonian and, after nearly a decade and 50-plus caps for Capital, she was all set to have a summer off.

Then persuasive Southern United captain Rose Morton got in touch.

"Rose reached out to her sister, Sarah, and Sarah asked if I would be keen to help Southern out early on, when there had been a few injuries.

"It’s been a nice change. It’s all gone really easy and smoothly.

"All the coaching staff and girls — I can’t really speak highly enough of them."

Bryant (25) trains with an under-19 men’s team in Wellington and only sees her Southern team-mates on game days.

That presumably gets challenging, but Bryant said it had worked thanks to the efforts of Rose Morton and her team-mates.

"I was very nervous coming into a team that did so well last year.

"I remember turning up for the first time and they were all so welcoming, and I think that speaks to the leadership that Rose has over the team and the respect they have for her.

"I feel very fortunate to be able to play for Southern and be under Rose’s leadership, and also people like Hannah Mackay-Wright and others."

Bryant notched her first Southern United goal in the 3-0 win over Central in round three.

Southern has been on a nice little run and sits fourth in the league.

"It’s been awesome. Obviously it was hard not having a huge preseason, so it made sense that it took a little bit longer for the team to gel.

"I think we’ve now got amazing team chemistry. Everyone gets along, and it shows on the field, and we’re getting results."

Bryant is doing some summer work in Wellington while thinking about what to do next year. Overseas travel is a possibility but she has no firm plans.

As for the first name, no, her parents were not inspired by a great American president.

"I get asked that quite a lot.

"My mum was pregnant and watching TV and the name ‘Kennedy’ came up on some Irish TV show.

"She just said, yep, that will make a good name."

Southern United’s game against Northern Rovers kicks off at Logan Park at 3pm on Sunday.