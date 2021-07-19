Change of venue no problem to Mosgiel

After the Green Island-Mosgiel women’s premiership game was moved to the Logan Park turf, it was Mosgiel which made the most of the different surface as it posted a 2-1 win.

The game got off to an exciting start with both teams creating chances and Mosgiel’s Erin Dickie skimming the crossbar.

Jenna Reddy made life difficult for the Mosgiel defence but it remained scoreless at halftime.

Dickie was the first to get her name on the scoresheet in the second half after she kept the ball in play, cut outside and unleashed a great shot.

Jess Fuller came off the bench for Green Island and looked to ignite her team’s efforts, but Laney Whitson, in her first premiership appearance, was a constant thorn in her side.

Captain Kayla Marshall grabbed a second for Mosgiel, putting Malcolm Roberts’ side closer to its second consecutive win.

Fuller converted a late penalty to get Green Island on the board but neither the clock nor the Mosgiel defence relented, giving Mosgiel its first premiership away victory.

Dunedin Technical continued its unbeaten run with a comfortable 2-0 win over Queenstown.

Ruby Anderson opened the scoring after 28min and Margarida Dias doubled Technical’s lead close to halftime.

In the derby between the Otago University teams, the A team had a resounding 8-2 win.

- Beth Lyons