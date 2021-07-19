Monday, 19 July 2021

Change of venue no problem to Mosgiel

    1. Sport
    2. Football

    After the Green Island-Mosgiel women’s premiership game was moved to the Logan Park turf, it was Mosgiel which made the most of the different surface as it posted a 2-1 win.

    The game got off to an exciting start with both teams creating chances and Mosgiel’s Erin Dickie skimming the crossbar.

    Jenna Reddy made life difficult for the Mosgiel defence but it remained scoreless at halftime.

    Dickie was the first to get her name on the scoresheet in the second half after she kept the ball in play, cut outside and unleashed a great shot.

    Jess Fuller came off the bench for Green Island and looked to ignite her team’s efforts, but Laney Whitson, in her first premiership appearance, was a constant thorn in her side.

    Captain Kayla Marshall grabbed a second for Mosgiel, putting Malcolm Roberts’ side closer to its second consecutive win.

    Fuller converted a late penalty to get Green Island on the board but neither the clock nor the Mosgiel defence relented, giving Mosgiel its first premiership away victory.

    Dunedin Technical continued its unbeaten run with a comfortable 2-0 win over Queenstown.

    Ruby Anderson opened the scoring after 28min and Margarida Dias doubled Technical’s lead close to halftime.

    In the derby between the Otago University teams, the A team had a resounding 8-2 win.

     - Beth Lyons

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter