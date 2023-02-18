Britain's BBC has reinstated its highest-paid presenter Gary Lineker after its suspension of the former England football captain for criticising state immigration policy brought a public backlash and near mutiny at the public broadcaster.
A seismic shake-up of the governance of English football, including the creation of an independent regulator for the elite game, will move closer with the publication of a wide-ranging government white paper.
The Premier League title race has taken another twist, with Arsenal back at the top of the standings after a win over Aston Villa, while champions Manchester City slipped up by only drawing at Nottingham Forest.