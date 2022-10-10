Decisive win moves Southern United up the table

Southern United forward Margi Dias powers past Central defender Jana Niedermayr during the national league game at Logan Park on Saturday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Southern United secured its second victory of the season and moved up the table with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Central at Logan Park on Saturday.

Southern dominated possession and territory from the get-go and forced a number of early corners, one of which struck the crossbar. Kennedy Bryant’s curling effort from the edge of the box also cannoned off the crossbar.

Rose Morton was dominating the middle of the park for Southern, which meant Central was limited to the occasional break forward.

Southern was forced into a 20th minute change when Jasmine Prince was injured and was replaced by Sarah Morton.

A great opportunity for the opening goal came on the half-hour mark when a flowing Southern move got Chelsea Whittaker through on goal, but she was bundled over right on the edge of the box.

Central goalkeeper Annie Foote was showing a pair of very safe hands as she confidentially gathered several of Southern’s corners.

As the first half came to a close, Southern’s Margi Dias almost opened the scoring with a well-placed shot.

Foote was up to the task, however, and she promptly released Central on to the attack, and Georgie Furnell’s strong shot was well saved by Southern keeper Kate Hannay.

Central would have been the happier of the two teams at the break, and coming into the second half with a tailwind, thought it might have had an opportunity.

Southern continued to dominate possession, however, and opened the scoring in the 63rd minute following a lovely passing move.

Sarah Morton was heavily involved when she found Whittaker on the right wing.

Continuing her run, Morton received the return pass and fed Kennedy Bryant, who was on the edge of the box and gave Foote no chance with a precise shot.

Southern doubled the lead four minutes later when Toni Power won a defensive header and the ball was quickly recycled through several players.

Sarah Morton’s defence-splitting through ball allowed Dias to run into the box, leaving three defenders in her wake, and she confidentially lifted her shot over Foote.

Southern wrapped up the game with the third goal in the 72nd minute when Kelsey Kennard came forward and her pass found Dias, who turned and flicked it forward to Abby Rankin, whose lofted shot from inside the box secured all three points.

Rankin almost scored a double as fulltime approached but her shot hit the crossbar, and Whittaker nearly got the goal her play deserved but her shot agonisingly rolled just wide of the post.

Eastern Suburbs (5-2 over Northern Rovers) and Western Springs (3-0 over Capital) each made it four straight wins in the national league.

National League



The scores

Southern United 3

Kennedy Bryant 63’, Margi Dias 67’, Abby Rankin 72’

Central 0

Halftime: 0-0

By: Neville Watson