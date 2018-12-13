Double incentive for Southern Utd youth side

Terry Boylan

The focus remains on development - but it must be hard not to have a league title in mind.

Southern United remains a chance of claiming the national youth league crown as the competition enters its final weekend.

The side is tied with Eastern Suburbs on 15 points, just one behind joint league leaders Auckland City and Waitakere United.

A local derby against Canterbury United awaits at Tahuna Park on Saturday, as Southern looks to make it six wins from seven games.

That would also take it to 18 points.

To take the title Southern would need Auckland City and Waitakere to lose or draw with Tasman United and Hamilton Wanderers respectively.

However, Southern is not focused on that.

Coach Terry Boylan said the players were concentrating on performing well against Canterbury.

It was nice to be so high on the table and only Suburbs, Auckland and Waitakere had beaten Southern United.

Two of those losses came against Suburbs and Auckland, early in the season.

While admitting he would love another crack at both sides now, Boylan felt the losses had prepared Southern for the rest of its season.

''Those first two games, they were very hard. It was a very hard ask to come straight in and play those two,'' he said.

''But as well it's held us in good stead.

''It's made the guys realise we're not playing schoolboy football, we're not playing local league football, we're playing national youth league football.

''This is a step up from what they're used to.''

From there the intensity at trainings had improved and the commitment rose.

The players began buying into what the team was trying to achieve and Boylan believed they were now reaping the rewards on the field.

His major focus remained on guiding players from the youth team to the men's team.

One of those - Rory Findlay - has already been a regular in the men's side.

Several others may be knocking on the door and Boylan would discuss with men's coach Paul O'Reilly after this weekend who could take the step up after Christmas.

That would be his gauge on how successful the season had been.

''People are going to say I'm rubbish and saying it's not about getting first-team players, that it's about winning - and they could be right.

''But at the end of the day our rewards will come after Christmas, when we see the players who step up and are continually training with the men and getting those opportunities with the men's team.

''It could be an early Christmas present for some of them.''