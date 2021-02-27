Skip to main content
Dunedin’s role as host city confirmed
Dunedin has been given Fifa’s official approval.
Which NZ city has missed out on hosting World Cup?
Which NZ city has missed out on hosting World Cup?
FIFA have revealed the host cities for the 2023 Women's World Cup but one New Zealand city which put in a bid last year has missed out.
All Whites no-show a crying shame
All Whites no-show a crying shame
At this point the All Whites have become something of an enigma in New Zealand sport.
Joint venture club’s new strip on display
Joint venture club’s new strip on display
The pale blue and the albatross of the South City Royals made their debut on southern football fields on Saturday.
Football Chat: Girls' and Women's month special
Football Chat: Girls' and Women's month special
In the third instalment of Football Chat, host Morgan Jarvis is joined by Green Island player and coach Jess Fuller and Football South's Community Development Officer Allys Clipsham in a Girls' and...
Tournament ends successful Race Relations Week
Tournament ends successful Race Relations Week
A tournament of the Nations has called time on Race Relations Week.
Royals run riot against ragged Wanaka
Royals run riot against ragged Wanaka
The South City Royals smashed a depleted Wanaka outfit 10-2 at Tahuna Park on Saturday.
Football Chat: Looking back at week one
Football Chat: Looking back at week one
In our second episode of Football Chat, host Morgan Jarvis is joined by Tony Boomer, Dunedin Tech's president and Hamish Philip, Roslyn Wakari's Women's Team coach. They reflect on the opening week...
Even look to opening of Southern Premier League
Even look to opening of Southern Premier League
Three draws marked an even first round as the Southern Premier League got under way on Saturday.
South City Royals keen to get going
South City Royals keen to get going
There is plenty of optimism around southern football’s newest team.
Football Chat: Gearing up for new season
Football Chat: Gearing up for new season
Football Chat host Morgan Jarvis is joined by Green Island men’s coach Shane Carvell and Dunedin Tech’s Hannah Mackay-Wright to talk about the new season.
Start of very long season for southern sides kicks off
Start of very long season for southern sides kicks off
Football in the South will begin today in what is shaping up to be a very long season.
Sande’s memories with side will last forever
Sande’s memories with side will last forever
A new face will guide Southern United in this year’s national women’s football premiership.
Football Fern Stott diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma
Football Fern Stott diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma
New Zealand and Brighton & Hove Albion defender Rebekah Stott said on Wednesday she had been diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of cancer, and will need to go through four months...
Three clubs combining at elite youth level
Three clubs combining at elite youth level
A second joint-venture is set to enter the Dunedin football scene.
National premiership playoffs pushed back
National premiership playoffs pushed back
New Zealand Football has pushed back the men's Premiership playoffs by a week because of Auckland's change of Covid alert level.
Man City card 20th straight win
Man City card 20th straight win
Manchester City moved 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table after a 2-1 win over West Ham United on Saturday - their 20th straight win in all competitions.
Plans to get fans back to English football
Plans to get fans back to English football
Crowds of up to 10,000 could be allowed back into English soccer stadiums from mid-May under a plan outlined by the British government on Monday to ease COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in England.
Plucky Phoenix denied A-League win
Plucky Phoenix denied A-League win
Wellington Phoenix were denied a much-needed win as Western Sydney Wanderers rallied in an action-packed 2-2 A-League draw at WIN Stadium in Wollongong.
Youth no bar to gaining mentoring programme spot
Youth no bar to gaining mentoring programme spot
Jess Fuller has coaching experience well beyond what her age would suggest.
Read more