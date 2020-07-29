Dunedin Football chat: WPL season

This week, Morgan Jarvis chats with Chelsea Empson, captain of the Women’s Premier League Otago University 2nds team and Football South media officer Olivia Marshall.

Chelsea is in her third year studying a BSc at the University of Otago, majoring in sports and exercise science and psychology.

She has been playing football for 13 years, including for Wellington United, and the last three for Uni.

Olivia grew up in a football family and started playing at a young age with her dad, Graham Marshall, as coach.

She has travelled for Otago Football and Futsal teams during her younger years, including being a part of the Oceania Futsal team who played in Brazil in 2011.

Morgan chats about the current table standings, results from Round 6, and what the thoughts are heading into Round 7 of the SPL and WPL winter season.

All the best to clubs this weekend!