Wednesday, 29 July 2020

3.47 pm

Dunedin Football chat: WPL season

    1. Sport
    2. Football

    This week, Morgan Jarvis chats with Chelsea Empson, captain of the Women’s Premier League Otago University 2nds team and Football South media officer Olivia Marshall.

    Chelsea is in her third year studying a BSc at the University of Otago, majoring in sports and exercise science and psychology.

    She has been playing football for 13 years, including for Wellington United, and the last three for Uni.

    Olivia grew up in a football family and started playing at a young age with her dad, Graham Marshall, as coach.

    She has travelled for Otago Football and Futsal teams during her younger years, including being a part of the Oceania Futsal team who played in Brazil in 2011.

    Morgan chats about the current table standings, results from Round 6, and what the thoughts are heading into Round 7 of the SPL and WPL winter season.

    All the best to clubs this weekend!

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter