Dunedin Technical has won the Kate Sheppard Cup - the pinnacle of women's club football in New Zealand.

The side beat Forrest Hill Milford United 4-2 in Auckland this afternoon.

It is the first time a Dunedin side has won the knock-out competition.

The side led 4-1 at the break and looked the more threatening throughout the game.

The side will arrive back in Dunedin, with the trophy, tonight.