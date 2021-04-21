English teams quit breakaway super league

Fans celebrate at Stamford Bridge at news Chelsea will pull out of the European Super League. Photo: Reuters

The breakaway European Super League project lay in tatters after the six English Premier League clubs involved quit, just 48 hours after agreeing to join Italian and Spanish teams in the new elite soccer competition.

Manchester City were the first to back out of the venture on Tuesday and then Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur announced they were following suit.

Chelsea will complete the departure of the 'Big Six' when they submit withdrawal papers to the Super League company.

The Super League did not respond to a request for comment and the league's chairman, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, cancelled a planned radio interview.

The league, which was announced on Sunday with 12 founding members, is now left with three Italian clubs - AC Milan, Juventus and Inter Milan - plus Perez's Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid from Spain.

The Super League argued that it would increase revenues to the top clubs and allow them to distribute more money to the rest of the game.

US investment bank JP Morgan JPM.N was brought in to finance the new league, providing a €3.5 billion ($NZ5.8 billion) grant to the founding clubs to spend on infrastructure and recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the sport’s governing bodies, other teams and fan organisations said it would boost the power and wealth of the elite clubs and the partially closed structure of the league goes against European football's long-standing model.

Unlike Europe’s current elite Champions League competition, where teams have to qualify through their domestic league, the founding Super League teams would have guaranteed themselves a place in the new competition every year.

After the storm of protests from fans, players, managers and governments, alongside threats of bans and sanctions from the game's European and world governing bodies UEFA and FIFA, the English clubs bowed to pressure and threw in the towel.

MANCHESTER UNITED RESIGNATION, ARSENAL APOLOGY

The magnitude of the split in the game and the strength of feeling it generated led political leaders across Europe to speak out, and, in some cases, to threaten intervention. Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward. Photo: Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government would consider passing legislation to stop the breakaway, likening the plans to creating a cartel.

The Premier League said it "unanimously and vigorously" rejected the plans. After a meeting with the 14 clubs not involved, it said it was considering "all actions available" to stop the new competition.

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward fell on his sword, announcing his resignation shortly before his club gave up on a project he had been influential in bringing about.

"We have listened carefully to the reaction from our fans, the UK government and other key stakeholders," Manchester United said in a statement.

"We remain committed to working with others across the football community to come up with sustainable solutions to the long-term challenges facing the game."

Arsenal apologised to their fans for being involved.

"It was never our intention to cause such distress, however when the invitation to join the Super League came, while knowing there were no guarantees, we did not want to be left behind to ensure we protected Arsenal and its future.

"As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League. We made a mistake, and we apologise for it," read the London club's statement.

Tottenham thanked supporters for voicing their views.

"We regret the anxiety and upset caused by the ESL proposal," chairman Daniel Levy said.

"We felt it was important that our club participated in the development of a possible new structure that sought to better ensure financial fair play and financial sustainability whilst delivering significantly increased support for the wider football pyramid.

"We believe that we should never stand still and that the sport should constantly review competitions and governance to ensure the game we all love continues to evolve and excite fans around the world.

"We should like to thank all those supporters who presented their considered opinions."