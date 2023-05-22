Entertaining match with cracking start

Dunedin City Royals forward Ben Stanley (left) tries to shrug off the challenge of Green Island marker Adam Hewson during the Southern League game at Logan Park on Saturday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The Dunedin City Royals claimed bragging rights with a 4-2 win over Green Island in an entertaining Southern League derby at Logan Park on Saturday.

Both teams were coming off wins against more fancied Christchurch sides and were keen to bank another three points.

The game started at a cracking pace, Green Island opening the scoring in the second minute when a free kick was played into the box and was powerfully met by the head of Stefan Milidrag, who saw his effort hit the net.

The Royals hit back two minutes later when Ollie Petersen equalised with a header at the back post.

Dunedin City started to get on top and took the lead on 18 minutes through Tyler Muir, and its possession and territory told when Petersen headed another goal in the 37th.

That gave the Royals a deserved 3-1 lead, which they held till halftime.

Green Island had keeper Tom Poole to thank for a smart save early in the second half, and this gave the Island a chance to work its way back into the contest.

Green Island was rewarded with a goal after Milidrag’s bustling run found Hewson, who scored from the edge of the box on 54 minutes.

The Royals showed their attacking intent with another quick response when Hayden Aish scored a superb goal to make it 4-2 with 30 minutes left.

No further goals were scored as the Royals remained second equal and breathing down the necks of Christchurch United and Cashmere Tech in the race for the National League spots.

In the ODT Southern Premiership, Mosgiel took advantage of a Roslyn-Northern stalemate to move clear at the top of the table with a come-from-behind 3-1 win over the Royals.

Benji Woodard gave the Royals a deserved lead but Mosgiel equalised straight from the kickoff when a fantastic cross from Taylor Donaldson was tapped home by Morgan Day.

In a game that could have gone either way, Mosgiel’s Rhys Quarrell was the difference in the second half with a tenacious goal at the near post just getting past gloveman Mason Putt, followed by a superb header.

The other two remaining unbeaten sides, Roslyn and Northern, played out a 1-1 draw at Ellis Park.

Jonas Gorman gave Northern an early second-half lead before Cameron Clark’s 71st-minute equaliser for the home side ensured the teams remain second (Roslyn) and third (Northern).

Green lsland moved up into fourth spot with a 4-1 win over Northern Hearts, Isaac Hamilton’s brace proving the difference.

University moved off the bottom of the table with a 1-0 win over Queenstown thanks to substitute Jacob Quinn’s 85th-minute winner.

Queens Park dropped to the bottom of the table following a 2-2 draw in Wanaka.

The home side led through Daniel Brum’s early goal but the Invercargill side looked to take all three points after Jeison Martinez and Caleb Castle scored in the second half to lead with 16 minutes remaining.

Dakota Brady made sure the home side secured a point with an equaliser in the 76th minute.

In the women’s South Island league playoffs, the Dunedin City Royals put an early marker on their spot by hitting seven past Roslyn, but they did have to come from behind when Roslyn’s Gemma Wilson scored in the fourth minute.

Once Shontelle Smith equalised on 12 minutes, the Royals dominated with Ruby Anderson scoring after 27 minutes and going on to claim a hat-trick. Margi Dias, Chelsea Whitaker and Tahlia Roome were the other scorers.

— Neville Watson