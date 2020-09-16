Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Football Chat: Up and coming talent and the WPL title

    This week on the show we have Football Souths’ football development manager Danny Ledwith, and WPL Dunedin Technical AFC player Hannah Mackay-Wright.

    Morgan chats to Danny about his role at Football South, Men’s National League views, local upcoming talent through the SPL and Southern United academy, and of course his goal keeping talent we’ve been witness to in the Shoot Your Shot drill.

    Hannah talks about her exciting week which included a great win for her WPL club team Dunedin Tech, against Queenstown securing them the WPL title for the eighth year running. She has also been selected for the NZ U-20 ID Camp to take place mid October.

    Shoot Your Shot contestants this week are WPL Otago University’s Amy Hislop, and WPL Roslyn Wakari’s Jordyn Walker.. of course Danny has his own commentary going!

     

