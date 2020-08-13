Football Chat: Covid again hangs over season

This week on episode 10 of McDonald's Dunedin Footy Chat we are joined by SPL Roslyn Wakari player Tennessee Kinghorn, Football South Referee Development Manager Lindsay Robinson, and Football South CEO Chris Wright.

Tennessee shares with us how he thinks the season is playing out so far, and chats about his passion for personal training.

Superstar referee Lindsay chats behavioural topics, and WPL views.

Chris joins us to discuss some large recent topics such as the National League and Covid-19 uncertainty.

Thanks for tuning in this week – stay safe, healthy, and we will update you throughout the week with anything important.