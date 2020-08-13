Thursday, 13 August 2020

Football Chat: Covid again hangs over season

    1. Sport
    2. Football

    This week on episode 10 of McDonald's Dunedin Footy Chat we are joined by SPL Roslyn Wakari player Tennessee Kinghorn, Football South Referee Development Manager Lindsay Robinson, and Football South CEO Chris Wright.

    Tennessee shares with us how he thinks the season is playing out so far, and chats about his passion for personal training.

    Superstar referee Lindsay chats behavioural topics, and WPL views.

    Chris joins us to discuss some large recent topics such as the National League and Covid-19 uncertainty.

    Thanks for tuning in this week – stay safe, healthy, and we will update you throughout the week with anything important. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter