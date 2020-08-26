Football Chat: Former All White talks Southern footy

This week we have ex All White and Football South Chairperson Graham Marshall.

Graham and Morgan have a chat about the recent Annual General Meeting, which this year took place over Zoom. Graham has a long history of football, getting involved in the sport watching Big League Soccer in the '70s.

He has since played for Green Island, Dunedin City, Waikato, Hamilton Wanderers, Roslyn, Wellington United, Dunedin Tech, Crystal Palace Reserves, and NZ All Whites.

Graham has said that this year due to Covid-19, the focus on sport in NZ has switched from sustainability to survival. However, he is keeping positive as Football South staff have been working hard over Covid, and “challenging times bring new opportunities.”

Our second guest today is Renee Bacon – goal scoring superstar from WPL Roslyn Wakari. Renee is a Football Development Officer for Roslyn, and also works as a swim coach at Moana Pool.

She has been a part of National League for the last few years, and is amped for the Women’s World Cup prep!

Renee chats to us about how she thinks the season has been going, and reiterates the fact at how great it is to see the younger generation of players moving up into the premier leagues.

An exciting addition to Football Chat this week is our ‘Shoot Your Shot’ shooting drill, in which we had some WPL, SPL and Football talent come down and face Danny Ledwith as keeper in a timed shooting drill.

The drill was timed for each player, with each goal scored knocking off five seconds, giving us a final tally. Who better to kick off the competition this week other than Graham Marshall himself – check out how he went and follow along weekly to see who manages to take top spot as Shoot Your Shot champion!