Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Football Chat: Renewed focus on development for GI

    1. Sport
    2. Football

    With round five just around the corner, we are one month into the 2020 winter footy season.

    This week Morgan is joined by our guests SPL Dunedin Technical AFC player Tom Petersen, and WPL Green Island AFC Jenna Reddy.

    Jenna talks about the great focus on development the GI club has, including their new facilities at Sunnyvale helping to create a great environment and sense of community.

    Green Island will be travelling to Queenstown this weekend to play, which will be their first central game so far this season.

    Jenna was awarded the Football South Female Coach of the Year 2018, after coaching the Football South Youth football and futsal teams.

    Tom chats to Morgan about the SPL fixtures, and how he feels this weekend will play out against Wanaka.

    Tom played for the Southern United Futsal side, winning the league in 2017.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-hybrid.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter