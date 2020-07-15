Football Chat: Renewed focus on development for GI

With round five just around the corner, we are one month into the 2020 winter footy season.

This week Morgan is joined by our guests SPL Dunedin Technical AFC player Tom Petersen, and WPL Green Island AFC Jenna Reddy.

Jenna talks about the great focus on development the GI club has, including their new facilities at Sunnyvale helping to create a great environment and sense of community.

Green Island will be travelling to Queenstown this weekend to play, which will be their first central game so far this season.

Jenna was awarded the Football South Female Coach of the Year 2018, after coaching the Football South Youth football and futsal teams.

Tom chats to Morgan about the SPL fixtures, and how he feels this weekend will play out against Wanaka.

Tom played for the Southern United Futsal side, winning the league in 2017.