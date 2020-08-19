Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Football Chat with Roslyn Wakari duo

    This week on episode 11 of McDonald's Dunedin Footy Chat, Morgan Jarvis talks with WPL superstars from Roslyn Wakari AFC, Jordyn Walker and Holly Johnstone.

    Both women have also been involved in the National League team over the years.

    Jordyn is an early childhood teacher, has played well over 150 games for Roslyn and feels the club has “an amazing family culture.”

    Holly just played her 100th game for Roslyn last weekend.

    She has been playing Premier League football since the age of 14, following in her dad’s footsteps, who is a Roslyn life member.

