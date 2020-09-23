Football chat with special guest stargazer

This week is Morgan’s last week of hosting our 2020 Footy Chat!

We would like to thank him for his dedication to the WPL and SPL season this year, and being a great host of our weekly debrief!

We have something a bit different for you on the show this week, with Otago Museum Director Ian Griffin in to chat about what he does, and the awesome connection he has made between football and asteroids!!

“I’m a huge Arsenal fan; in fact before moving to New Zealand I had been on the season ticket waiting list for 7 years,” says Griffin.

“I heard, one week after arriving in Dunedin, that my name had come to the top of the list! To say I was gutted is an understatement.

“Back when I was an astronomer, I found a number of asteroids; the cool thing about this is that I get to propose names for them to the international astronomical union, which is the official body that names asteroids!”

After naming asteroids after his wife, kids and other family, Ian decided to name one after his favourite football manager, Arsene Wenger…. Check out his website here and the Otago Museum for awesome photos, and information on what Ian has been up to!

Morgan releases his top SPL and WPL “Teams of the season” and runs through the final tables, fixtures and ‘Shoot Your Shot’ drill with Football South Media Officer Olivia Marshall.

See you back next week for our final week with special guest host Stuart Moffatt.

- Olivia Marshall