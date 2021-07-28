Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Football Chat: Varsity to face North Shore United

    After a well-deserved break the Football Chat team are back and joined by Roslyn Wakari's Saffron Hare and University's Ben O'Farrell.

    They reflect on the opening two matches of the Southern League that sees University currently in first place and review the goals that the region's teams have scored so far.

    Saffron tells Matt & Rahan about her time with the NZ U17 Camp and her season with Roslyn whilst Ben looks ahead to Saturday's Chatham Cup Quarter Final, in which Varsity will face North Shore United in Auckland.

     

