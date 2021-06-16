Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Football Chat: Will the Tech women continue winning streak?

    This week’s episode of Football Chat is guest presented by Mosgiel’s Matt Kelly and Rahan Ali. They’re joined by Tech’s Katie Foulkes and Mosgiel’s Cody Brook and the quartet reflect on recent fixtures.

    Katie is grilled as to why Tech have gone unbeaten for so long and Cody talks about his time playing up in Wellington. The boys introduce their ‘Who are ya?’ feature for the first time, a quiz in which guests Cody and Katie go head to head.

