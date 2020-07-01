Football Chat: World Cup bid win 'a dream come true'

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
This week, host Morgan Jarvis is joined by Southern Premier League Green Island AFC head coach Shane Carvell, and Women’s Premier League Otago University AFC assistant / goalkeeper coach Tessa Nicol.
Tessa talks about how the Women’s World Cup bid win for 2023 is a "dream come true" for many, and shares her view on how the first couple of fixtures have gone across the board.
Shane shares some insight into Green Island's pre-season prep, and how the Covid-19 challenges have affected many for the first couple of rounds.