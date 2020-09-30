Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Football Chat with WPL coach and Football South

    1. Sport
    2. Football

    For our final week of 2020 Footy Chat, we have special guest Stuart Moffatt, head coach of the WPL University side, and well known ‘Moffside’ podcast host.

    Joining Stu is Football South’s women’s development officer Tessa Nicol, and Football South chief executive Chris Wright.

    We tie up the winter season with SPL final top 4 results, go over the recent happenings throughout the busy last couple of weeks, and touch on National League.

    Keep an eye out on Football South’s Facebook Page for the final Shoot Your Shot drill to see who takes out first place!

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter