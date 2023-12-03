Football Ferns impress in draw with Colombia

Grace Jale in action for New Zealand against Colombia. Photo: Getty

This is the kind of match you can build on – easily the Football Ferns’ best performance since the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

After an underwhelming series in Chile in September, the New Zealand side showed more on Sunday, against superior opposition.

The result was a gritty 0-0 draw against world No 22 Colombia, in difficult conditions in Bogota.

While the home side dominated the game – with the majority of the opportunities – the 26th-ranked Ferns improved as the match went on, with a couple of gilt-edged late chances.

Given the circumstances, in front of a large home crowd and at 2600 metres above sea level at energy-sapping altitude, it was an impressive effort against the 2023 World Cup quarterfinalists.

And the Ferns could have stolen it, with Ava Collins hooking wide from a corner, after brilliant delivery from substitute Ally Green had beaten everyone.

Colombia hit the crossbar in the first half, while only some desperate defensive interventions kept them out on other occasions.

The Ferns’ work with the ball was messy at times, though got better, especially in the last 20 minutes.

Rebekah Stott and Katie Bowen were outstanding at the back and Anna Leat was composed in goal.

Malia Steinmetz was a standout in midfield, with Betsy Hassett tireless beside her, while Grace Jale and Jacqui Hand showed their potential as a striking duo.

The match was an illustration of why the mercurial Jale needs more opportunities up front.

With a number of regulars unavailable, it was a reshaped line-up. Ava Collins was used on the left of midfield – her first start in almost a year – with Michaela Foster (ninth cap) behind her.

Jale came in for suspended striker Hannah Wilkinson, while Mackenzie Barry was used at right back, with the mysterious absence of CJ Bott. Asked before the match, coach Jitka Klimkova didn’t elaborate on reasons, maintaining her stance that the Leicester City defender has “things to work on”.

Probably wary of the altitude, the Ferns took a cautious approach from the start. A brave block from Stott saved a certain goal, getting in the way of a close range shot from opposing captain Daniela Montoya. The visitors survived on scraps of possession, though their retention improved as the half progressed.

A right footed cross from Foster had the goal keeper scrambling momentarily, while the Ferns should have done better with a subsequent overload situation, after the excellent Steinmetz regained possession deep in Colombian territory.

New Zealand rode their luck though, with Mayra Ramírez crashing the ball on to the crossbar from a corner, before Bowen cleared the follow up shot off the line.

There was another golden opportunity right on halftime, as Colombia again made inroads down their left flank, with Barry struggling to contain the threat of Marcela Restrepo but Leicy Santos slipped just before the cross was delivered, allowing Leat to make an excellent reflex save.

A neat move between Steinmetz and Hand early in the second half almost bore fruit, with a defender making a crucial intervention as Hand was about to shoot.

Colombia looked much more likely – with their threats down both wings, though substitute Paige Satchell almost profited from a casual clearance from the goalkeeper.

The Ferns should have opened the scoring in the 76th minute but Bowen and Collins got in each other way, so the volley from Green’s pinpoint corner flashed across the face of goal, before Jale flicked over the bar from another set piece. Satchell’s pace caused problems for Colombia, though she couldn’t find the final ball.