Monday, 19 July 2021

Football Ferns not distracted by Covid case, says coach

    1. Sport
    2. Football

    Football Ferns from left" Marissa Van Der Meer, Claudia Bunge, Anna Leat and Elizabeth Anton....
    Football Ferns from left" Marissa Van Der Meer, Claudia Bunge, Anna Leat and Elizabeth Anton. Photo: Getty Images
    The New Zealand women's football team are following strict protocols to stay safe in the Athletes Village in Tokyo and have not been distracted by Covid-19 outbreaks ahead of the Games, coach Tom Sermanni says.

    Olympics officials on Sunday reported the first Covid-19 case among competitors in the Athletes Village where 11,000 competitors are expected stay during the Games.

    Since July 2, Games organisers have reported 58 positive cases among athletes, officials and journalists.

    "We're really kind of oblivious to that," Sermanni told reporters on Monday.

    "We sort of follow our doctor who is extremely strict. We follow strict protocols and do everything we can to make sure we stay safe and healthy and hopefully, by doing that we'll be OK.

    "So, I don't think... certainly I can only speak for myself, but I don't find that a distraction because we're just focusing on doing what we need to do."

    The Football Ferns kick off their campaign against Australia on Wednesday before facing world champions United States and Sweden in Group G.

    "Australia is one of the teams we're looking to target, to get a result," Sermanni said.

    "We know we're going into a group against good teams... ranked higher than us in the world but the thing we need to do is be ready for game one. That's critical for our team.

    "Obviously the Australian team is the one we know the best out of the three. We've got great familiarity with them and... if we can get our preparation and tactics right and everybody comes up on the day we can get a positive result."

    Reuters
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter