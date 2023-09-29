Football Ferns striker cops three-match ban

Hannah Wilkinson. Photo: Getty Images

Football Ferns striker Hannah Wilkinson has been banned for three games after being sent off for coming into contact with a match official in New Zealand's opening loss to Chile.

Wilkinson appeared to hit the match official's arm as she spun around in frustration after not being awarded a foul when she was pushed in the back.

The red card came 10 minutes into the second half of New Zealand's 3-nil loss in Santiago on Sunday.

The first match of Wilkinson's ban has already been served with Wilkinson after she missed the side's second game against Chile, a 2-1 loss on Wednesday and she will be unavailable for the Football Ferns' next two matches - although the side currently doesn't have any games scheduled.

In a statement, Wilkinson expressed regret for the incident and accepted FIFA's decision.

"While it was a genuine accident, I have apologised to the officials in person. I don't condone physical contact with an official, or anyone," she said.

"I had my back turned and was unaware how close she was at the time and fully regret that this happened."