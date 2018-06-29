Batshuayi sees funny side of rebound

Michy Batshuayi was quick to see the funny side after his celebration of Belgium's winning World Cup goal over England ended with him being smacked hard in the face by the ball.

"Why am I so stupid bro," the Borussia Dortmund striker tweeted after video loops went viral of him lashing the ball against the post following Adnan Januzaj's second-half goal, only for it to rebound at close range and hit him.

The second-half strike gave Belgium a 1-0 win in Kaliningrad this morning (NZ time) that saw them move into the second round as Group G winners over England, though victory means they face much the tougher half of the draw.

Belgium now face Japan in Rostov-on-Don, while England play Colombia in Moscow in the knockout phase.

Victory in the next round would see Belgium play Brazil or Mexico with England up against Sweden or Switzerland.