Brazil outclass Serbia, wins for Swiss and Swedes

Thiago Silva scores Brazil's second goal. Photo: Reuters

Goals by Paulinho and Thiago Silva steered a much-improved Brazil to a 2-0 victory over a battling but ultimately outclassed Serbia on Wednesday and into a World Cup second-round meeting with Mexico.

The win in Moscow, combined with Switzerland's 2-2 draw with Costa Rica, meant Brazil finished top of Group E on seven points, two ahead of the Swiss, who will face Sweden in the last 16.

Serbia ended in third place on three points and are eliminated along with Costa Rica.

With defending champions Germany knocked out and Argentina scraping through at the death, five-times champions Brazil were desperate to stamp their authority on a tournament where World Cup pedigree has counted for so little.

But, having needed two goals in stoppage-time to beat Costa Rica in their last game having been held 1-1 by Switzerland in their opener, they took a long time to make any impression on a well-drilled and rugged Serbian defence.

However, after 36 minutes a superb lofted pass from just inside his own half by the outstanding Philippe Coutinho sent Paulinho clear and he stretched high to toe the ball over goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic and ease the pressure.

Neymar was again well shackled and unable to impose himself, with one dipping shot over the bar and another at the legs of Stojkovic after a lightning counter-attack his only notable contributions in the first hour.

However, while their superstar front men were making little headway at the other end, having conceded three goals in their previous 12 games, Brazil's often-overlooked defence again showed their mettle as Serbia threw more men forward.

Roared on by their outnumbered but deafening fans, striker Aleksandar Mitrovic had one instinctive reaction header blocked on the line and another well saved by Alisson as suddenly another upset seemed possible.

That spell around the hour proved Serbia's high water mark, however, as Brazil made it 2-0 when Silva rose high to thump home a Neymar corner after 68 minutes.

Brazil then knocked the ball around with all the deft skill and control that the neutrals at Spartak Stadium had come to see but even then Neymar couldn't get the goal he so desperately wanted, firing a bouncing shot over the bar and having a final effort palmed clear by Stojkovic.

Switzerland's Michael Lang in action with Costa Rica's Joel Campbell. Photo: Reuters

SWISS INTO NEXT ROUND

Switzerland kept politics off the field and Costa Rica broke their World Cup duck in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Pre-match attention had focussed on Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri's politicised "eagle" celebrations in their last game, and Costa Rica being the only team without a tournament goal.

But this time, the Swiss kept their focus purely on their game and took a 31st minute lead in the match on Wednesday when forward Blerim Dzemaili blasted past Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas from close range following a nod down from Breel Embolo.

Already-eliminated Costa Rica twice hit the woodwork in a frustrating opening 15 minutes of missed chances at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on the banks of the river Volga.

But the Central Americans finally scored their first goal in Russia when defender Kendall Waston powered home Joel Campbell's corner in the 56th minute, triggering mass celebrations like they had won the trophy.

Swiss substitute Josip Drmic drilled home his team's second in the 88th minute, before Bryan Ruiz struck a stoppage time penalty that hit the crossbar and went in off goalkeeper Yann Sommer's back.

There was a sour note for the Swiss, however, when captain Stephan Lichtsteiner, who supplied the cross for their first goal, took a second yellow card, meaning he will miss the knockout clash with Sweden on Tuesday in St Petersburg.

Despite their joy at scoring, Costa Rica's tournament has overall been a disappointment for their legions of red-clad fans and a far cry from their glorious 2014 run to the quarter-finals when they lost on a penalty shootout.

Switzerland, driven on by the inventive Shaqiri, ended Group E as runners-up to Brazil, who beat Serbia 2-0 to top the group.

Both sides could have won a free-flowing and open-ended game in Nizhny Novgorod, with a flurry of late chances.

mexico's Edson Alvarez scores Sweden's third with an own goal. Photo: Reuters

SURPRISE WIN FOR SWEDEN

Sweden sprang a surprise with a 3-0 thumping of Mexico on Wednesday, breaking their opponents' resistance after a scoreless first half and guaranteeing that both teams advance to the World Cup last 16 at the expense of defending champions Germany.

Sweden finished top of Group F on goal difference, with both teams on six points ahead of South Korea and Germany on three apiece, after the champions went down 2-0 to the South Koreans in a shock result in Kazan.

It marked a remarkable swing in Swedish fortunes after the crushing disappointment of losing to a stoppage-time goal from Germany's Toni Kroos four days ago.

"I'm so incredibly proud, moved almost, by the thought of how we performed in the match. They were so disciplined, so loyal in everything they did," coach Janne Andersson said.

For Mexico, the lacklustre performance in Yekaterinburg marked a reality check.

"I have to say that we qualified because we beat Germany and Korea, but nevertheless I am very hurt," coach Juan Carlos Osorio told reporters. "I wasn't too happy with the way we defended at all."

After pressing hard for most of the first half and wasting numerous chances, Sweden finally found the net when left back Ludwig Augustinsson charged up the field in the 50th minute and angled home a left-footed volley.

Twelve minutes later, captain Andreas Granqvist kept his concentration in the face of deafening boos and whistles from the Mexican fans to blast a penalty into the top left corner after Hector Moreno had brought down Marcus Berg.

Mexico's misery was complete when the ball trickled in off the leg of Edson Alvarez for a tame own goal on 74 minutes.

"This is something I dreamed of. The insane thing is I really had this feeling that I would score at the World Cup," Augustinsson told reporters.

Granqvist, who also scored from the spot against South Korea, said: "What a performance - it could have been 5-0 or 6-0."

The Mexicans were a shadow of the team that pundits were tipping as potential champions after their sparkling start to the tournament.

Sweden, by contrast, look like a side capable of going further - a turnaround for a team that struggled to score in their pre-World Cup games.