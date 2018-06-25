World Cup wrap: Panama pummelled, Poland exits

England's Harry Kane celebrates with Jordan Henderson after scoring their second goal against Panama. Photo: Reuters

What happened overnight? Poland became the highest-ranked team to have their group stage exit confirmed, their 3-0 drubbing by Colombia seeing the number eight nation in the world crash out of the tournament.

England put Panama to sword with Harry Kane scoring a hat-trick in their 6-1 rout, sending both his side and Belgium into the knockout rounds with England's biggest ever win at a major tournament.

Senegal and Japan played out a vibrant 2-2 draw with Japan twice coming from behind to snatch a share of the points.

Heroes

World Cup hat-tricks for England are pretty rare; in fact, Harry Kane's was just the third in their history after Geoff Hurst in the 1966 final against Germany and Gary Lineker in 1986 against Poland.

Yes, they may have come by way of two penalties and a deflection he knew little about, but Kane is England's talisman and now leads the Golden Boot charts with five.

And as he approaches 100 caps for his country, Japanese cult hero Keisuke Honda again proved his worth for the Blue Samurai, scoring within six minutes of coming off the bench to earn his side a 2-2 draw.

In the process, Honda became the only player to score and assist a goal at each of the last three World Cups.

Villains

It's not really their fault, but World Cup debutants Panama have been found to be woefully out of their depth against the stronger football nations at this tournament.

While they were at least able to hold out Belgium until early in the second half in their first outing, the floodgates opened from the start against England and it was 5-0 at half-time.

The only time a side has conceded more than Panama's nine goals in their first two games at a World Cup was in 1974, when Zaire let in 11 and Haiti 10.