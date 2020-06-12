Footy Chat: Covid-19's impact on the game

The Otago Daily Times and Football South proudly present the first ever episode of the McDonald's Footy Chat!

Every week, our host Morgan Jarvis will have some special guests with him talking about the Southern Premier League and the Women's Premier League.

From coaches to players to officials, no stone will be left unturned when talking about Otago football.

This week for our first episode Morgan is joined by Football South Referee Development Manager Lindsey Robinson and Football South Media Officer Holly Percival to chat about what football is like after the impact of Covid-19 and what exciting new rule changes are happening to the game we all love.

In the comment section below you can suggest guests you would like to see and submit any questions you'd like to be asked in the upcoming shows!