Skip to main content
Subscribe
...
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
11
|
6
Monday,
Mon,
7
July
Jul
2025
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Winter
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Toitū te whenua
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Entertainment
ODT Quiz
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Build Buy Renovate
NZIA Southern Series
SOREC
Explore Dunedin
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Sponsored content
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
...
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Privacy Policy
Drive South
Weather
Media Council Complaints
Football
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
Golf
SUBSCRIBER
Dazzling individual winner sinks University
All dreams must come to an end.
SUBSCRIBER
Free kick bent in to end Royals’ charge
SUBSCRIBER
Free kick bent in to end Royals’ charge
Trevin Myers bent a free kick around the wall and into the opposite corner to ultimately end the Dunedin City Royals’ cup dream.
Tributes flow for Liverpool star killed in crash
Tributes flow for Liverpool star killed in crash
Tributes have flowed for Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota and his brother who died in a car crash in Spain when their Lamborghini veered off the road and burst into flames.
Liverpool forward and brother killed in car crash
Liverpool forward Jota and brother killed in car crash in Spain
Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota has died with his brother in a fiery car crash near Zamora in northwestern Spain.
SUBSCRIBER
One dream attained by University, another beckons
SUBSCRIBER
One dream attained by University, another beckons
THEY dared to dream — and dream they did. University proved what can happen when you have a little bit of belief in yourself after making the quarterfinals of the Kate Sheppard Cup for the first...
Logan Park turf wins Fifa award
Logan Park turf wins Fifa award
The all-weather Logan Park turf has scored with Fifa, securing major international recognition.
Unbeaten Northern on target in bad weather
Unbeaten Northern on target in bad weather
Northern overcame atrocious conditions to complete a 100% record in the Southern Premiership’s first round.
Auckland underdogs claim unlikely draw against Argentine stars
Auckland underdogs claim unlikely draw against Argentine stars
After being humiliated in their first two Fifa Club World Cup games, Auckland City produced a result for the ages when they drew 1-1 with South American giants Boca Juniors yesterday.
Auckland City pull off stunning draw against Boca Juniors
Auckland City pull off stunning draw against Boca Juniors
After being humiliated in their first two FIFA Club World Cup games, New Zealand's representative team has drawn 1-1 with South American giants Boca Juniors.
NZ keeper signs with Phoenix
NZ keeper signs with Phoenix
Victoria Esson is returning to New Zealand after a successful seven seasons in Europe.
Thrashings continue for outmatched Auckland at cup
Thrashings continue for outmatched Auckland at cup
Auckland City suffered a second humbling defeat at the World Club Cup when they were trounced 6-0 by Benfica on Saturday.
SUBSCRIBER
Wānaka win as Plimmer scores two on the road
SUBSCRIBER
Wānaka win as Plimmer scores two on the road
Alex Plimmer came off the bench to score twice and propel Wānaka to a win on the road.
Victory for Chelsea
Victory for Chelsea
Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez each scored goals to propel Chelsea to a 2-0 victory over Los Angeles FC in the group D opener for each team in the Club World Cup in the United States yesterday.
Bayern Munich put 10 past Auckland City
Bayern Munich put 10 past Auckland City
Auckland City were ruthlessly demolished by Bayern Munich in their football Club World Cup opener this morning.
SUBSCRIBER
University claims historic win
SUBSCRIBER
University claims historic win
Otago University are finally the ones with the royal smiles on their faces.
SUBSCRIBER
Royals, Wānaka win tight Cup encounters
SUBSCRIBER
Royals, Wānaka win tight Cup encounters
The Dunedin City Royals and Wānaka have emerged victorious in thrillers to advance to the Chatham Cup’s round of 16.
SUBSCRIBER
Royals downed after late flurry of goals
SUBSCRIBER
Royals downed after late flurry of goals
Cashmere Technical came from behind to beat the Dunedin City Royals in bitter conditions on Saturday.
All Whites shock Ivory Coast
All Whites shock Ivory Coast
The All Whites have clung on to shock African champions Ivory Coast 1-0 in Canda - in a result that could be regarded as one of their best in the last 15 years.
Royals blow away competition
Royals blow away competition
Round two of the Kate Sheppard Cup and Chatham Cup saw local teams meet each other.
Royals reign after close-fought match
Royals reign after close-fought match
The top-of-the-table clash in the Women’s South Island League between Dunedin City Royals and Otago University was a close-fought battle.
Read more