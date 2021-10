PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The ‘‘Celebrity Guest Shots’’ (in yellow) compete against ‘‘Alakazam’’ (in black) in a game of futsal at the Edgar Centre in Dunedin this week.

Level 2 restrictions means no crowd. Futsal is an indoor, five-a-side form of football, typically played with a less-bouncy ball, a shorter playing time and a smaller court.

Sport New Zealand estimates 25,000 players are registered across the country.