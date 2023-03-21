Games against Iceland, Nigeria confirmed for Football Ferns

The Football Ferns will face Iceland and Nigeria in Turkey next month as they continue to build — and desperately seek some goals — towards the Fifa Women’s World Cup in July.

They team will play Iceland on April 8 (New Zealand time) and Nigeria on April 11.

Both games will be played at Mardan Sports Complex in Antalya, and kick off is at 1 am (NZ time).

The confirmation of Nigeria means the Football Ferns will have faced a side from every Fifa confederation outside Oceania in preparation for the World Cup.

The games mark the last overseas fixtures the team will play before the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

The extended squad is set to start assembling in New Zealand from late May to begin a two-month pre-camp and warm-up matches before the tournament.

"These are two good sides and a great test for us going into the tournament," Football Ferns head coach Jitka Klimkova said.

"We played Iceland just over a year ago so this game presents a good opportunity to see how we have been progressing.

"We were also keen to face an African side so that we have challenged ourselves against every other confederation, and Nigeria are the perfect opponent.

"As a team, we were disappointed with the results against Portugal and Argentina so I know everyone is keen to get back on the pitch to show what we can do."

The Football Ferns squad for the tour will be named next Tuesday.

