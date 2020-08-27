Green Island hoping to keep up winning streak

We are getting closer to the end of the season, and things are heating up! With all teams having multiple fixtures, trainings, and fitness sessions under their belts, the competition is looking closer than ever.

Teams are giving it their all, with every win helping secure those three points on the table, which will prove vital between the top teams over the next couple of weeks.

After a great first split of the SPL last week, the top-4 see Green Island AFC yet again unbeaten, and looking good at securing that top placing with nothing but points adding up each week.

Green Island AFC play at Sunnyvale, hosting Wanaka who will make the trip from central. Head coach Shane Carvell said the lads know it will be a tough game.

“With the wet weather around this week, it’s been hard to get on the grass to train but the training they have managed to get in has been of a good quality with the lads working hard and at a good intensity”, said Carvell

“Ian and his support crew run a well-oiled unit, and we know they won’t be an easy proposition.

“Once again our key focus this week has been to continue to build on our own processes and preparation, and we are firmly fixed on concentrating on one game at a time now that we have made the top-4.

“We are hoping that once again being at home, we can put in a solid performance for our club, and most importantly for our home supporters.”

Otago University AFC host Mosgiel AFC on the Turf, which is a great ground after some rainy days leading up to the fixtures.

Uni are currently sitting in third place on the table with 18 points, only four behind Mosgiel in second place.

A win from Uni would shake things up and give them a shot at bumping up in the next couple of fixtures.

Northern AFC have another Forrester home game, this week hosting Caversham AFC.

With Northern being robbed of the promising three points last weekend, after being up 2-0 at half time, they will be fighting even harder for a win before the season comes to an end.

It is without a doubt they have been improving as the weeks go on, under new mentorship of head coach Arran Wilkinson.

Wilkinson said Northern are still looking for their first points of the season, so while they have been making progress and are now competitive… “still no words, talk or bad luck can put points on the table.”

“We were all really disappointed last week, a really solid performance, full of fight, control and some good football - to concede goals in 88 and 92 minutes was tough.

“This week with the University break we have a number of players out but we are determined to bounce back and put in a performance with the boys we have.”

Roslyn Wakari AFC vs Dunedin Technical AFC will be played at home ground Ellis Park.

Roslyn head coach Terry Boylan knows Tech are well coached, and have had some great results to date, so is looking forward to this weekends game.

“As per our season to date, we are still trucking on and trying to have more consistency to our game,” says Boylan.

“All players are training really hard and well at the moment, so I believe it will be a very close game.”

Queenstown has the bye this week, back next week with an away game to Forrester Park against Northern.

Heading into the final three games of the WPL, Roslyn Wakari AFC have an Ellis Park home game against Green Island AFC.

Roslyn are putting their focus into growth, teamwork and passion for the rest of the season, which head coach Hamish Philip said means the most to them at this stage.

“We are looking forward to the return of one of our goal keepers, Hayley this weekend,” said Philip.

“We know Green Island can really step up in games, and we look forward to the battle."

Roslyn got back on the horse last week and are looking to improve once again this week…… “Giddy up!”

Otago University 2nds vs Dunedin Technical AFC will be played on the smooth conditions of the Football Turf.

The Tech squad has had a bit of time to refresh with the Uni break, allowing players in some cases to return home.

Tech head coach Craig Johnston said; "We have a very important four games coming up, and are excited to have three of those on the Football Turf.

"Emily Morison returns for the first time in a couple of weeks, a player we rate very highly."

Johnston acknowledges Uni 2nds won't be an easy game, as they played very well against Tech in the first round, and have been continuing to improve throughout the season.

Queenstown AFC will play on their home ground hosting Mosgiel AFC. With QT having 10 points on the board, and Mosgiel still on three, it will be a game where all players give it their all.

Queenstown Assistant Coach Holly Aldred is taking charge for this weeks penultimate home game, and visit of Mosgiel.

“We know that Mosgiel have continued to improve, and we are expecting a good game.” Says Head Coach Mark Ford.

“Queenstown are well prepared and have taken a great deal of confidence from what was a really exciting and good quality affair last week.

“We hope to give a number of our promising youngsters a run this week!”

Otago University have the bye this week, playing Mosgiel at Memorial next week for round-12 of fixtures.

- Olivia Marshall